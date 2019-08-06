Namibia thrilled with opportunity to take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Cricket Namibia, last week confirmed that Namibia will participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 following the suspension of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the ICC last month for political interference after Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the country’s Cricket Board, which was elected in June, and replaced with an interim committee.

The Namibian squad will depart on 26 August and join the host Scotland, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands, Thailand, and the USA to compete for the two remaining spots at the T20 World Cup 2020.

Namibia team captain, Yasmeen Khan in a statement said that the team was thrilled about the news and are very excited to go represent Namibia.

“We are extremely thrilled about participating in this tournament, as it will put Namibia women’s cricket on the map,” she added.

According to Khan, the squad has been practicing since the end of May and have been working on the shortcomings they encountered in the previous qualifier.

Cricket Namibia Board Member, Hester Khan, who is also the head of women’s cricket said that the team has improved since Leonard Nhamburo was appointed as coach earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team will, however, compete in the T20 Qualifier in UAE in October along 13 other nations, where they will compete for one of six places at the T20 World Cup 2020.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 to be held in Scotland from 27 August to 7 September.