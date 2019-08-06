Select Page

Namibia thrilled with opportunity to take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Posted by | Aug 12, 2019 |

Namibia thrilled with opportunity to take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Cricket Namibia, last week confirmed that Namibia will participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 following the suspension of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the ICC last month for political interference after Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the country’s Cricket Board, which was elected in June, and replaced with an interim committee.

The Namibian squad will depart on 26 August and join the host Scotland, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Netherlands, Thailand, and the USA to compete for the two remaining spots at the T20 World Cup 2020.

Namibia team captain, Yasmeen Khan in a statement said that the team was thrilled about the news and are very excited to go represent Namibia.

“We are extremely thrilled about participating in this tournament, as it will put Namibia women’s cricket on the map,” she added.

According to Khan, the squad has been practicing since the end of May and have been working on the shortcomings they encountered in the previous qualifier.

Cricket Namibia Board Member, Hester Khan, who is also the head of women’s cricket said that the team has improved since Leonard Nhamburo was appointed as coach earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team will, however, compete in the T20 Qualifier in UAE in October along 13 other nations, where they will compete for one of six places at the T20 World Cup 2020.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 to be held in Scotland from  27 August to 7 September.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Henle vs Rusch – who will take the chequered flag and who will eat dust?

Henle vs Rusch – who will take the chequered flag and who will eat dust?

12 June 2018

Africa MultiChoice – 2019 AFCON qualifiers previews

Africa MultiChoice – 2019 AFCON qualifiers previews

15 November 2018

COSAFA Cup trophy tour amended

COSAFA Cup trophy tour amended

13 May 2016

Younger gladiators off to Nanjing

Younger gladiators off to Nanjing

15 August 2014

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 