Mozambique has shown that ‘Silencing the Guns’ is not mere rhetoric – Geingob applauds peace accord

Posted by | Aug 9, 2019 |

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob and out-going Chair of SADC applauded the peace treaty signed between Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and official opposition leader, Ossufo Momade. The treaty is set to create room for peaceful elections in Mozambique, come October.

The signing of the peace pledge took place at Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park on 1 August and is line with the 50th Anniversary Solemn Declaration of the African Union, in which the Heads of State and Government pledged to silence the guns and end all wars by December 2020, as part of efforts to promote an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

Geingob said by signing the peace pledge, the people of Mozambique have chosen to live by the enduring value of peace.

“Mozambique has shown that ‘Silencing the Guns’ is not mere rhetoric. You have walked the talk. To buttress your commitment to Silencing the Guns, SADC urges all Parties to implement the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration process and in this regard, stands ready to support the Republic of Mozambique in her preparations for an International Conference to mobilize funds for the DDR process,” Geingob concluded.

Caption: President Hage Geingob, Chair of SADC witnessing the Signing Ceremony of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.

 

