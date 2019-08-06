National Theatre to stage ‘Rehearsing Mwange/Becker’

The National Theatre of Namibia will stage it’s first Premier production for the 2019/2020 theatre season titled ‘Rehearsing Mwange/Becker’ from 09 to 31 August 2019 at its Backstage Theatre.

Rehearsing Mwange/Becker is an NTN premiere co-production with the Goethe-Institut (International Co-Production Fund) and is further funded by the Cultural Office Pankow Berlin and Schaubude Berlin.

The production is devised and performed by Sepiso Mwange, Mathias Becker with dramaturgy by Yasmine Salimi and dramaturgical advising by Nelago Shilongoh. The piece will be sound designed by Karl Ehlers with video design by Martin Amushendje.

In the production, Mwange and Becker are rehearsing encounters with each other, themselves and the audience, with their histories, their differences and their common point – the theatre.

They reflect on their own experiences and the formation of knowledge in the theatre space, seeking to learn more about performative practices. The audience is invited to join this performative experience – a devised work combining performance, mixed media, puppetry and documentary theatre.

The show starts at 19h00 on all evenings. Tickets are available at Computicket at N$100 for general access, and N$80 for senior citizens and students.