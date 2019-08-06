Otjomuise Soccer League gets assistance from local bank

Otjomuise Soccer League, which is currently underway, recently got a boost from Bank Windhoek to purchase soccer equipment as well as other league administration requirements.

The League’s Chairman, Nelson Shipandeni said they will use the bank’s assistance to procure match balls, nets, trophies and medals to award the winners at the end of the season.

The league has a registered number of 14 teams that compete on a weekly basis. It has a total of 400 participating players from the ages of 16 years old and above.

“We are an inclusive league that welcomes all players regardless of their gender, age or race. Some of our match officials are female, certified by the Namibian Football Association,” Shipandeni said.

With a few fixtures left until the end of the season in September 2019, the Otjomuise Soccer League will continue this coming weekend on Saturday, 10 August at the Augustineum Secondary School soccer fields in Khomasdal, Windhoek. The matches will kick off at 09h00.

Initiated in January 2019 in Otjomuise, a township located north-west in Windhoek, the league is a community association that aims at enriching the standard of soccer for the people mainly residing in the informal settlement in Otjomuise and the surrounding areas.

“The soccer league seeks to promote football development for teams and individuals at all times and to provide an opportunity for talent identification, designed at producing excellent football players, coupled with personal development, healthy lifestyle and change of behaviour through life skills advocacy, such as educating the players about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse,” added Shipandeni.

Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Communication Practitioner, Samuel Linyondi stressed that increasing participation in sport of individuals always has the wider effect of benefiting the community.

“The Otjomuise Soccer League is such an example. We would like them to encourage more youth to join the league as this will benefit Namibia’s soccer development in both the short and long term basis. We wish them the best for the rest of the season.” Linyondi said.

Caption: Otjomuise Soccer League’s Chairman, Nelson Shipandeni pictured with Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Communication Practitioner, Samuel Linyondi.