Breast milk bank officially inaugurated – lack of donors still a challenge

The Namibia Breast Milk Bank (NBMB), which has been operational since April 2018 and fed well over 100 premature babies to date was officially inaugurated this week by Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

At an official event in Windhoek Nangombe stressed the importance of breastfeeding and what impact this has on the health and well being of children.

“Babies that are breastfed have a higher chance of a healthier life and the NBMB has the potential to contribute significantly to the overall well being of our babies, who are our future leaders,” he added.

Nangombe called on potential breast milk donors to support the bank and contribute to the successful implantation of its vision for the country.

O&L Group Chief Executive Officer, Wessie van der Westhuizen applauded the NBMB for the passion behind this purposeful initiative and added that O&L has always been passionate about children and the role the Breast Milk Bank plays in society speaks directly to their purpose, ‘Creating a future, Enhancing Life’.

“This facility will provide a better start in life for babies in need and will give them a better opportunity to live a full and healthy life and,” he added.

He said they have established a website www.nbmb.com.na and encourage corporates and individuals to familiarise themselves with the NBMB and get involved where they can, while O&L continue to support for the next financial year.

Prof Clarissa Pieper, Director of NBMB said some of their greatest challenges is lack of breast milk donor and it is their dream to do the payments for blood tests of donors. “Natural breast milk is much healthier than formula milk and contributes significantly to the baby’s physical and mental development,” she emphasised.

In order to qualify as a beneficiary of the Donor Breast Milk, babies should weigh 1.5kg or less and their mothers are not self-sufficient in terms of providing breast milk.

Caption: from Left to right, Anthony Jones, Technical Manger at ErongoMED, Wessie van der Westhuizen, O&L Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wilson Benjamin, Director, Namibia Breast Milk Bank, Sr. Birgit Mayer, Spokesperson, Namibia Breast Milk Bank, Ben Nangombe, Executive Director, Ministry of Health and Social Services and Marelize Robbers, Medical Representative, ErongoMED at the official inauguration of the Namibia Breast Milk Bank.