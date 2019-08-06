MTB Dirt Attack claims its victims, Coetzee and Doman dominate

Drikus Coetzee is the new champion in the 70 km MTB Dirt Attack, held last weekend at Farm Ongeama where 180 riders heard the start whistle but many never saw the end line because of the tremendous demands this event puts on both rider and bicycle.

Coetzee finished in a time of 02:53:36, a full 14 minutes of his nearest rival, Denzel de Koe who clocked 03:07:36. Third was Tuhafeni Hamundjebo finishing in 03:26:29.

Among the female contenders, Michelle Doman dominated the race again, notching up her second win in a time of 03:27:05. In second place only 18 seconds behind Doman, was Marion Schoenecke in 03:27:23. Third was Lelani Swart in 04:01:21.

The MTB Dirt Attack is more than just a day of casual mountain biking, it is a gruelling 40km or 70km marathon of steep climbs and descents, lots of sand across single and jeep tracks. It is an excruciating test of skill, stamina and perseverance.

As the day progressed, many fell victim to mechanical issues, forcing the likes of Gerhard Mans Jnr, a sure contender for the podium to DNF. The riders who went the full distance, earned every single kilometre, dominating terrain that seemingly conspired against them around every turn.

The MTB Dirt Attack is supported by its main sponsor Hollard, along with Cymot, E-Med 24, Food Lovers Market, Windhoek Light, and Candor Namibia.

The second last event in the series, the Skyride, is scheduled for Saturday 10 August at Heja Lodge near Windhoek.

Photographs of Drikus Coetzee (left) and Michelle Doman by Fotografika.