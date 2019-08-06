GIPF commences with campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related matters

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will embark on an extensive Financial Literacy Campaign, which will run from 5 August to 30 August.

“The wellbeing of our members features at the core of our corporate strategy and the Fund is fully cognizant of the challenging economic times our members are faced with. It is against this background that the Fund decided to undertake a thorough campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related matters and empower them to make well informed financial decisions when they retire or resign,” said David Nuyoma, Chief Executive officer and Principal officer of the GIPF.

The campaign will illustrate various scenarios and options on how best to manage finances after resignation or retirement and will provide relatable examples of how members may best optimize their benefits.

The campaign will run on television, print media as well as on all the Fund’s social media platforms throughout the month of August 2019.

“GIPF strives to be a leading and model pension fund globally and in order to achieve this, the Fund will ensure that our members reap and enjoy the benefits due to them as we continue to guard and grow the fund for their sake.’’ concluded Nuyoma.