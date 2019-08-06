Select Page

GIPF commences with campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related matters

Posted by | Aug 7, 2019 |

GIPF commences with campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related matters

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will embark on an extensive Financial Literacy Campaign, which will run from 5 August to 30 August.

“The wellbeing of our members features at the core of our corporate strategy and the Fund is fully cognizant of the challenging economic times our members are faced with. It is against this background that the Fund decided to undertake a thorough campaign to educate members on financial, pension fund related matters and empower them to make well informed financial decisions when they retire or resign,” said David Nuyoma, Chief Executive officer and Principal officer of the GIPF.

The campaign will illustrate various scenarios and options on how best to manage finances after resignation or retirement and will provide relatable examples of how members may best optimize their benefits.

The campaign will run on television, print media as well as on all the Fund’s social media platforms throughout the month of August 2019.

“GIPF strives to be a leading and model pension fund globally and in order to achieve this, the Fund will ensure that our members reap and enjoy the benefits due to them as we continue to guard and grow the fund for their sake.’’ concluded Nuyoma.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

SADC nations discuss issues on drought and peace

SADC nations discuss issues on drought and peace

9 September 2016

Economist questions Govt’s commitment to tax reforms

Economist questions Govt’s commitment to tax reforms

16 March 2012

Awards are good for development

Awards are good for development

5 October 2012

Government debt increases by 5.8% in 2nd quarter

Government debt increases by 5.8% in 2nd quarter

18 October 2018

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 