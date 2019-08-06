Select Page

Namibia hands over chair of SADC Business Council to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Namibia, the current chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council, this week handed over the chair to Tanzania, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The outgoing chair of the SADC Business Council, Charity Mwiya, handed over the position to Salum Shamte, chairman of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF).

Mwiya thanked SADC the 16-member state regional bloc, for recognising the role of the private sector which was the engine for investment and development.

Shamte, the new chairman of the SADC Business Council, said it was critical for the private and public sectors to team up in addressing challenges that were holding the African continent back.

He commended the Tanzanian government’s 5th phase administration under President Magufuli for its massive investment in improving the infrastructure, including railways, energy and roads,

“The economic reforms that the government of Tanzania is undertaking is making the country an attractive investment destination,” said Shamte and the SADC region offered potential opportunities for lifting people out of poverty.

Established in 1992, SADC is committed to regional integration and poverty eradication within southern Africa through economic development and ensuring peace and security.

 

