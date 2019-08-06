Dagbrekers break the day at Droombos Fun Day

The special learners of Dagbreek School in Windhoek had an amazing outing during July when teachers and parents got together to take the children on a Fun Day to a venue they could only dream of.

Towards the middle of July, the Dagbreek Children spent the day at Droombos, the unbelievable green oasis just outside Windhoek on the airport road. Headmaster Paul du Plessis was just as enamoured by the surrounding as his children, saying that it was a truly unique experience where it was easy to let the mind go and drift off a little from everyday reality.

“Imagine a world of true serenity. Large open spaces with shades of green, sunlight shimmering through the trees, fresh air that leaves you revitalized and aesthetic beauty like no other. This is what awaits you at the wonderful venue Droombos!” he said when describing the overwhelming impact the place had on the Dagbreek learners.

“We at Dagbreek School for the Intellectually Impaired had the privilege to host our very successful Fun Day at Droombos, an event attended by Dagbreek supporters from all walks of life,” he said.

During the Fun Day, both the visitors and the Dagbrekers took part in various exciting pre-planned routes and trails.

After all the physical exhaustion, the people had the opportunity to relax and listen to music while enjoying the amazing cuisine that Droombos had to offer. From delicious pulled-pork buns and ¾ leg chicken to cupcakes, donuts and popcorn – they had it all!

It was such an amazing experience that Du Plessis compared it to a visit to a wine estate somewhere in the Western Cape’s famous winelands, sipping glühwein to dispel the winter cold.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mirinda van der Merwe and her team of experts for all their hard work and dedication in helping us create an amazing event that stood out from all other. We are eternally grateful for your big hearts! Droombos, thanks again for all the effort and allowing us to use this extraordinary space.”