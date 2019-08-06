Select Page

Egyptian government donates N$800,000 to drought relief programme

Posted by | Aug 6, 2019 | ,

Egyptian government donates N$800,000 to drought relief programme

The government this week received N$800,000 for drought relief from the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Minister of International Relations, and Cooperation (MIRCO) and Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on behalf of the government received the donation from the Ambassador of Egypt to Namibia, Amr Abdelwareth at an event in Windhoek.

“In consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister through MIRCO, the donated amount procured 133.6 Metric tons of Mahangu grain from the country’s Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the whole consignment procured will be allocated to Omusati Region as part of the August drought allocation.

“The grain will be distributed according to the government drought relief program and the donation will be delivered to the regional warehouses from where it will be distributed to the necessary beneficiaries,” she added.

The country so far has received various aid from international as well as local entities to assist with drought relief following the declaration of a state of emergency due to the prevailing drought.

According to officials, the number of people in need of food aid due to the drought in is expected to double to 400,000 by September.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Agribank opens new office in Omaheke – Gobabis, a strategic growth centre for the bank

Agribank opens new office in Omaheke – Gobabis, a strategic growth centre for the bank

18 June 2018

Barley sprout grown in six days

Barley sprout grown in six days

5 October 2012

AMTA’s five year strategic objectives

AMTA’s five year strategic objectives

27 November 2014

Meatco exits sheep business due to losses

Meatco exits sheep business due to losses

21 June 2013

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 