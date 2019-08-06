Egyptian government donates N$800,000 to drought relief programme

The government this week received N$800,000 for drought relief from the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Minister of International Relations, and Cooperation (MIRCO) and Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on behalf of the government received the donation from the Ambassador of Egypt to Namibia, Amr Abdelwareth at an event in Windhoek.

“In consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister through MIRCO, the donated amount procured 133.6 Metric tons of Mahangu grain from the country’s Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the whole consignment procured will be allocated to Omusati Region as part of the August drought allocation.

“The grain will be distributed according to the government drought relief program and the donation will be delivered to the regional warehouses from where it will be distributed to the necessary beneficiaries,” she added.

The country so far has received various aid from international as well as local entities to assist with drought relief following the declaration of a state of emergency due to the prevailing drought.

According to officials, the number of people in need of food aid due to the drought in is expected to double to 400,000 by September.