Paratus showcases its satellite offering at Ghanzi Show in Botswana

The highly popular satellite service from Paratus Botswana was a huge attraction at the 45th Ghanzi Show. This annual event has about 300 exhibitors and attracts nearly 5000 daily visitors from Botswana and its neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Namibia.

Paratus Africa provides satellite services to more than 20 African countries through its own Satellite hubs located in Angola, Namibia and South Africa and a broad reseller network across the continent.

The Satellite service was demonstrated via a unique satellite-on-a-trailer build that was conceptualised and manufactured by Paratus Namibia.

The trailer contains a collapsible satellite dish that can be setup onsite to provide access to any internet-related service including direct Internet access, email, cloud, payment systems and much more.

Paratus Botswana managing director Shawn Bruwer says it was a privilege to be able to exhibit at this prestigious annual event. “Our satellite-on-a-trailer exhibition was a huge attraction at the event, we were overwhelmed by the interest shown.”

“This also shows that we are not merely box-dropping solutions to our clients. We take their needs seriously by designing and developing special products for our rural clients. Providing services across Africa is made possible through our own satellite hubs, which we own and operate,” he explained.

As a pan-African telecommunications operator, Paratus Botswana is able to leverage the strengths of its overall African network via its other operational offices in Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia. The company has been in operation since July 2016 and is a fully licensed telecommunications operator offering a broad spectrum of services throughout Botswana.