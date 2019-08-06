Beautiful Audi TT gets facelift, approximates its bigger sedan cousins

While the Audi TT has not exactly been the poor man’s Porsche, it never successfully competed against rival sports cars for one basic reason – it was vastly underpowered for something that looks like a super car.

Nevertheless, the TT found a small but appreciative following among a dedicated group of drivers who fell in love with its quaint looks. The latest generation TT is no exception, it is a design icon and this week, Volkswagen South Africa announced that an updated version of the perky little car has just been released.

The Audi TT Coupé, after its facelift, now retails for close to N$ 700,000 while the quattro sibling is a bit more pricey at around N$ 800,000. Both models come standard with a 5-year, 100,000 km Freeway Plan.

The new-look TT will make its first public appearance later this month at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on the outskirts of Johannesburg, Gauteng.

True to its lineage, the TT oozes driving pleasure with many small interior items that enhance the driver’s experience on a personal level. Several small features all combine to give the TT the feel of a racecar and there are many modcons to enhance the ride experience.

The exterior, similarly, has seen a number of refinements. The car now appears more masculine, more progressive and even sportier than before. The front features a three-dimensional Singleframe radiator grille and large side air inlets to emphasize the car’s wide stance.

Audi South Africa will offer two petrol engine derivatives as part of the local Audi TT range. The Audi TT Coupé 45 TFSI S tronic produces 169 kW of power and the Audi TTS Coupé quattro S tronic produces 228 kW. The 45 TFSI is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the TTS is mated to a six-speed S tronic transmission. The close-ratio lower gears enable powerful acceleration, while the wide ratio of each transmission’s highest gear keeps the engine speed down.

The new Audi TT range offers handling that is both dynamic and precise. If the customer chooses the S line sport package or Audi magnetic ride, the body is lowered by ten millimetres. Other chassis highlights include progressive steering, four-link rear suspension and Electronic Stabilization Control.