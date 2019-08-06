Select Page

Etosha road grading done at night when tourists are in the rest camps

A Namibian bank is so concerned about the business it generates from tourism that it made a small contribution to the maintenance cost of roads in Etosha National Park, a function that is normally done by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

FNB announced this week its Tourism Division donated N$10,000 to what they called, the Etosha road project. The money is intended to help cover the cost of grading, ripping, and where needed, filling roads in this enormous conservation area for the benefit of the hundreds of tourists criss-crossing the park every day.

The bank went a step further to obtain the goodwill of the people responsible for road maintenance. A special dinner was arranged for the road graders as motivation to try and cover as much road as possible during night when there is not tourist traffic.

“FNB is proud to partner with Chris Theron, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, and all other sponsors on this noble project. We understand the prevailing trends in the tourism, hospitality and the travel sector, and through this small donation we want to help our clients and all Namibians, experience the very best our country has to offer” said René Botes, FNB Head of Tourism and Merchant Sales.

Caption: Chris Theron (left), René Botes of FNB (centre) and Jafet Shigwedha of the Ministry of Enviroment and Tourism, together celebrate FNB’s concern over the workload to keep Etosha’s roads in a decent condition.

 

