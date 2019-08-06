Select Page

Nominations open for Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 awards

Posted by | Aug 2, 2019 | ,

Nominations open for Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 awards

Celebrating 25 years since its inception and launching the 19th Namibian Businesswoman of the Year awards, Desèré Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager and partner at the Economist urged the public to nominate their Businesswoman of the Year. The awards banquet will be held on 16 October.

She explained that the awards have honoured women whose achievements, commitment and vision have made them leaders in their chosen field of endeavour. “These awards take pride in recognising women whose self-sacrifice, unwavering dedication and generosity of spirit have led others to achieve greatness in their own right,” she said.

She encouraged people to nominate anyone they think fits this description, women who win, who come from all walks of life and professions, who have a few years’ experience and those who have many years of experience. “With the Awards we aim to raise awareness for equal opportunity, to provide a platform for decision-makers to recognise and promote the status of women and to promote the creation of small and medium business in the country,” she empshasised.

Esmeralda Katjaerua, the Young Businesswoman of the Year 2017 echoed these sentiments, saying that the Awards acknowledge women entrepreneurs and leaders who are genuinely making a difference and excelling in their respective businesses. “On a personal level after I won this award, I only became alive to the fact that I am now a business owner, a boss, a mentor and a role model to many young women, therefore it has made me believe in my abilities as a businessperson and it has encouraged me to improve my business and leadership skills,” she said.

Ester /Nanus, Branch Support and Management Officer at the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who are endorsing the Awards, said this partnership allows them to capture nominees at grassroots level through the extension of the awards at regional and local level where the Chamber also has branches “Women that come from all walks of life, with varied academic backgrounds, skills sets, stories and expertise, are the ideal candidates for the various categories represented in the Awards” she said.

Albert Pretorius, Dealer Principal, Jaguar Windhoek who are one of the sponsors, said their brand is here to assist the leading ladies and give them value. “We are pushing our brand to be a ladies vehicle, a brand women can be proud of which has been very successful,” he explained.

Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek said “many women have a side hustle in addition to established careers or they own their own businesses and in doing research for Bank Windhoek’s Women in Business offering, we realised from a financial services perspective, that very little exists for the women who juggles so many roles in society, so we cater to them to make their lives easier.”

We would also like to announce that we are sponsoring an amount of N$120,000 for this worthy initiative,” she informed.

Nombvula Kambinda-Kondombolo, Head: Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Telecom said they have chosen to partner with the Namibia Economist since 2005 to ensure the successful hosting of the Businesswoman Awards “and the calibre of contenders they have seen over the years have not only been impressive but they continue to inspire more women to do better in their chosen fields.”

“The Awards provides visibility for its winners beyond their reign and continues to be a sought-after title, therefore I wish all aspiring participants the courage to enter. You can only win if you participate, when nominated, please give your consent,” she motivated.

Other sponsors for the Namibia Businesswoman Awards are Roots Importers and Regus Namibia.

Caption: from left to right, Yohaan Venter from Roots Importers, Natasja Beyleveld, Young Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2013, Esmeralda Katjaerua, Current Young Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Nomvula Kambinda-Kondombolo, Head: Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Telecom, Albert Pretorius, Dealer Principal at Jaguar Windhoek, Ester /Nanus, Support Officer Branch Management at the NCCI, Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek and Desèré Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager and partner at the Economist Newspaper, all encouraged the public to nominate those candidates whom they think qualify to be the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Schlettwein partly blames downgrade on poor performing SOE’s

Schlettwein partly blames downgrade on poor performing SOE’s

14 August 2017

US Embassy offers basic internet training

US Embassy offers basic internet training

27 April 2012

Domestic debt above N$17 bn

Domestic debt above N$17 bn

5 April 2012

Air Namibia suspends their operations to Accra

Air Namibia suspends their operations to Accra

11 April 2014

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 