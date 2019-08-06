Government finalising regulations for Trafficking in Persons Act before promulgation

The government is busy finalising the regulations for the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act (1 of 2018) to become operational following its enactment, according to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this in a speech delivered on her behalf at the commemoration of World Day against Trafficking in Persons, under the theme: ‘Human Trafficking: Call your government to action’ in Windhoek this week.

“Although the Act is not in force yet, trafficking is criminalized under the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (29 of 2004),” she added.

The minister said the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare in collaboration with stakeholders has finalised the National Referral Mechanism and Standard Operating Procedures.

“The main purpose of the procedures is for the identification, protection, and referral of victims of trafficking, at the appropriate time and manner,” she added.

According to her, capacity building for key services providers on human trafficking was conducted and to date about 1057 people were trained.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in 2018 the government and stakeholders in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration reviewed existing human trafficking material and developed a media awareness campaign focusing on the youth.

The ongoing campaign was launched on 29 March 2019 and the ministry is expected to review and develop the Gender Violence Plan of Action 2019-2023 which will have trafficking in persons as one of its priorities, she added.

Going forward, she said Namibia remains committed to combatting the crime and will continue building the capacity of key service providers and raise public awareness.