Editor’s Forum to honour local journalists – entries now open

The Editors’ Forum of Namibia recently launched the Journalism Awards to celebrate professional excellence in the local media, including new media such as videography and podcasts. The will take place on 18 September.

The awards were last hosted by Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Namibia) about eight years ago, to spur professional excellence in print, electronic and new media.

The closing date for entries is 28 August and the winners of this year’s competition will be announced at a gala dinner at a hotel in Windhoek.

Renowned Saudi Arabian investigative journalist and filmmaker Safa Al Ahmad, a colleague and friend of murdered investigative journalist, Jamal Khashoggi will be the guest speaker for the awards.

The panel of adjudicators for the 2019 Awards will consist of three Namibians, one South African and one Zimbabwean.

The awards, open to all journalists working in Namibia, is made up of the following categories; investigative journalism, health, education, business and innovation; agriculture and environment and sports. Other categories are photojournalism, videography and podcast journalism.

The 2019 Namibia Journalist of the Year will receive prize money to the tune of N$20,000, whereas the other nine category winners will receive N$10,000 each.

FNB Namibia is the platinum partner and sponsor of the Awards and the Editor’s Forum’s fundraising dinner. Other sponsors are Ohlthaver & List as the Gold sponsors and the Namibia Media Trust as Silver sponsors.

Entry forms can be requested from [email protected]