Performance cruiser fans set for a ride of their lives’, as local Harley-Davidson Chapter hosts brag night on Friday

The Harley-Davidson Windhoek Dealership and the Harley Owners Group ( H.O.G.) Namibia Chapter will host a Brag Night at the Harley-Davidson Windhoek dealership on Friday, 2 August 2019 as from 18h00 onwards.

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Windhoek’s Sales and Marketing, Mona Kleinschmidt said that Roy van Herk from the Netherlands will be the guest of honour. Roy who started his world trip during November 2018, has already travelled through Africa on his Harley.

According to Kleinschmidt the joint event will see the launch of the recent Skeleton Coast Rally’s documentary. “The rally is currently the biggest Harley-Davidson rally in Africa,” she said.

“We would also like to brag about the fact that the HOG Namibia Chapter has won the 2018 platinum award (1st place) at the recent African HOG Directors Conference held in Cape Town on 7 July as well as recap on the charities initiatives that the HOG has been involved with this year,” she added.

Furthermore, she said HOG will also introduce the Safe Rider Skills Training which will be presented to all HOG members by Global Instructor Luis da Silva, Customer Experience and HOG Regional Manager, on 3 and 4 August.

The night will also see the introduction of the Battle of the King’s entry. “Having won the 2018 Battle of the Kings competition with the gorgeous ‘Hollywood Dream’, our master technician Marée Smit is counting on your support again with this year’s Battle of the King entry ‘DARK FORCE’, she added.

Meanwhile guests are invited to bring their bike and/or a picnic blanket. Food trucks will also be available to offer further refreshments.