National emergency disaster fund gets N$5 million boost from central bank

The central bank, Bank of Namibia this week, contributed N$5 million towards the national emergency disaster fund, heeding the call of government, for institutions and individuals to assist with drought relief efforts.

Handing over the donation, the Bank of Namibia Governor, Iipumbu Shiimi stressed that the bank recognises that the current drought conditions affect and threaten the livelihoods of many Namibians and their livestock.

Therefore, he said the bank is of the view that challenges presented by the drought situation

are bigger to be tackled by government alone, hence the bank is joining other institutions and individuals in contributing to the national effort.

The donation was received by Prime Minister, Dr. Saara KuugongelwaAmadhila, whose office is championing the Drought Response Plan that laysout the coordination strategy and outlines key sectors activated for implementing drought interventions as well as funds required.

The Prime Minister thanked the bank for the contribution made and called on other institutions to follow suit.

This is not the first time the bank is contributing to the national drought relief programme.

In 2013, the Bank contributed an amount of N$2.5 million when Namibia was equally hit by drought conditions that impacted the agriculture sector and the general welfare of citizens.

Caption: Left to Right is Mr. Iipumbu Shiimi, Governor of the Bank of Namibia; Mr. Japhet Iitenge, Director, Disaster Risk Management; and Right Honourable Prime Minister, Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.