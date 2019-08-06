Women’s regional tourney kicks off – Gladiators set to make amends at Cosafa Champs

The Brave Gladiators and the Young Gladiators have set their sights on improving on previous results at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women’s Championship that runs from Thursday until 11 August in Port Elizabeth, SA according to the NFA website

Namibia is set to make amends for the bad showings at the championships in the past years and with former player Uerikondjera Kasaona will be assisted by former Brave Warriors player Robert Nauseb.

“We are very fit as we played a couple of games against the Under-20 team. We are ready to compete and not just to participate. We are hoping to get out of the group stage and from there we want nothing less than the final,” said Kasaona.

Namibia has been drawn in Group B at the 12-team competition, along with Zambia, Mauritius, and Botswana, and will open their campaign against the latter on August 1. Only the top team in each pool advances to the semifinals, along with the best third-placed side.

Last year they beat Eswatini 4-1, but a defeat to Zimbabwe (0-1) a draw with East African guest nation Uganda (0-1) meant they did not progress to the knockout stages.

The Young Gladiators will participate in the tournament under the stewardship of Mervin Mbakera, who will be assisted by Heinrich Isaacks. The Under-20s will open the tournament when they play a Group A clash against Mozambique on August 1, before a clash against hosts South Africa two days’ later. They finish their pool play against Zimbabwe on August 5, with only the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals.

The Baby Gladiators have attempted to qualify for the African Under-20 Cup of Nations for Women since 2010, but have only once made it to the second round.

The senior Brave Gladiators squad is as follows: Agnes Kauzuu, Mellissa Matheus, Lovisa Mulunga, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Emma Naris, Lorraine Jossop, Thomalina Adams, Millicent Hikuam, Memory Ngonda, Anna-Marie Shikusho, Elmarie Fredericks, Juliana Blou, Cheren Ujamba, Lydiana Nanamus, Kamunikire Tjituka, Veronica van Wyk and Zenatha Coleman.

The Brave Gladiators Under-20 team is as follows: Fololian Hikwafelwa, Theopolina Matroos, Julia Rutjindo (captain), Albertina Aludhilu, Sharon Pieterse, Ada Zee Nasa, Chanteline Engelbrecht, Mercia Skywer, Nicole Philander, Soini Sheenya, Vijakura Tjingaete, Lerato Swartbooi, Meagan Schuster, Veronica April, Indira Jacobs, Beyonce Cloete and Shanice Daries.