Annual Music Awards early bird tickets now on sale

The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMA) will take place in Swakopmund at The Dome, on 7 September and tickets are currently on sale.

According to the organisers early bird tickets are available for N$120 for general seated and N$350 for VIP tickets, which are only available for a limited period.

The Organising Committee in a statement said that when the when the early bird period ends, all tickets prices will restore to the normal non-discounted pricing, which will be N$250 for general seated and N$500 for VIP tickets.

“Tickets can be bought through WebTickets Namibia at www.webtickets.com.na, any PicknPay store in the country and the public can also book online and pay at the selected outlets at any cashier, therefore to be able to be ahead of multiple exciting announcements to follow over the days and weeks, subscribe and follow the official digital channels for the NAMA,” they added..

The NAMAs will be hosted by MTC and NBC in collaboration with other stakeholders that include: National Arts Council of Namibia, Enjala Investments, Standard Bank, Air Namibia, Namibia Statistic Commission, Coca-Cola and its PowerPlay band, Metropolitan, Namibia Wildlife Resort, Tafel Lite, Namibia Film Commission, NDTC, Nascam and the Swakopmund Municipality.