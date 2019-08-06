Zambezi’s Mubala Lodge ready to host avid fishermen during Tiger fishing season

The Zambezi Mubala Lodge and Camp which forms part of the Gondwana Collection and located 40 kilometres east of Katima Mulilo, is ready to host avid fishermen for a fishing adventure with the Tiger fishing season in full swing.

Zambezi Mubala Camp and Lodge previously know as Island View Lodge and Kalizo Lodge has been open for two years now and the spirit for fishing has remained at the lodge since then.

During this period Gondwana Collection is offering a back to basics retreat to Zambezi Mubala Camp, with its tented chalets and wooden deck, or a zen hideaway downriver for a more luxurious breakaway, which is the ideal place to stay during the full moon in August, because it is known that the fish bite during this time.

“Now we know that the rod is a man’s best friend, but more than just the fisherman’s paradise we would like to cater for the fisherman’s wife as well, by offering the best possible getaway while hubby is on the water,” Gondwana added.

Furthermore, Gondwana believes that the rod could be women’s best friend too, therefore they Lodge and Camp are there to cater to every and either preference.