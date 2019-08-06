Cohen dominates fourth round fistball fixtures

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) moved back on top of the log standings in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League when they dominated the fourth and final round of fixtures, which took place over the weekend at SKW.

The tourney saw a total of eight teams, divided into two groups contest for top honours in their respective groups and the ultimate prize of winning the contest.

Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz said with this win, CFC 1 has a comfortable eight point lead at the top of the log. SKW 1, CFC 2 and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 1 and 2, kicked off Group A and saw SKW 1 dominating the group as their defeated all of their opponents in the group stages.

“As a result, SKW 1 finished top of Group A, followed by CFC 2, who overpowered all of SFC’s teams. SFC 1 came in third place, ahead of their counterparts, SFC 2, who finished at the bottom of the group,” Minz said.

CFC 1 defeated Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), CFC 3 and SKW 2 to top Group B. SKW 2 came in second place, followed by CFC 3 and DTS who finished third and fourth respectively. CFC 3 secured the third spot after they won against DTS, who had to settle for the fourth and final spot in Group B.

In the first semi-final, SKW 2 overpowered their club mates SKW 1 in a thrilling encounter which ended 2:1. CFC 1 defeated CFC 2 2:0 to qualify for the finals. In the match for third place, CFC 2 beat SKW 1 3:0. In the final placement matches, SFC 1 lost in the fifth place game against CFC 2, while DTS beat SFC 2 for the seventh place.

“SKW 2 and CFC 1 faced each other in the final match. Despite home turf advantage, SKW 2 could not match CFC 1’s play, who gave nothing to chance during the finals. Due to this dominance, SKW 2 succumbed to pressure, which saw CFC 1 winning the contest with a final score line of 3:0,” Minz explained.

Next on the fisball calendar is the playoffs, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21 September at the DTS sports fields in Windhoek.

Caption: CFC 1’s Rico Kühnle Kreitz, was on top of his game over the weekend.