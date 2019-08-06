Namibia and Zimbabwe must take practical steps to boost trade – Geingob

Prior to inaugurating the works for the intended Dry Port of Zimbabwe at the port of Walvis Bay on 26 July, the President HE Dr Hage Geingob hosted a state banquet in honour of his Zimbabwean counterpart, HE Emmerson Mnangagwa. At this event, the Namibian president called for practical steps to boost trade and commercial activities between Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Geingob said the port, which will be built on land donated by the government in 2007, does not only serve as a gesture of goodwill, but also to facilitate import and export of goods and services “thereby contributing to regional development and economic integration between the two countries.”

The president also highlighted that on its part, Namibia has left no stone unturned in upgrading, expanding and increasing the capacity of the Port of Walvis Bay to serve as the entry point to a regional logistics hub.

“Equally, we have spared no effort in modernizing our road and rail network, fully aware that infrastructure development is at the core of stimulating economic growth,” Geingob said.

Geingob, who also serves as the current SADC Chair, further reiterated the negative impact that the economic and targeted sanctions imposed by Western countries have on the recovery and growth of the Zimbabwean economy and called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of these sanctions.

“In this regard, we call on Western countries to enter into constructive engagement and dialogue with the new government of Zimbabwe,” Geingob added.

Caption: President Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) arrived in Namibia on 24 July for a three-day state visit. He was the guest of President Hage Geingob at State House.