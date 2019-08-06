Enter now for The Rock Spitzkoppe Community Run and Mountain Bike Challenge in September

Entries opened this week for The Rock Spitzkoppe Community Run and Mountain Bike Challenge which is scheduled for 14 September 2019. Based on the field in previous years, it is estimated that around 500 athletes will register for this event. The total number of entries will be capped.

Namibian Adventure Organisers described the trail and track event as a highlight on the Erongo region’s sport calendar, adding that it will again traverse the hilly environs of the Spitzkoppe near Usakos.

Cautioning that the number of entries will be limited, the organisers advised athletes to start submitting their entry forms as of this week, to ensure that they can participate. Only a specific number of athletes can be accommodated due to the logistical constraints of the remote venue and the sensitivity of the desert environment.

“The Rock is a very unique event as it takes place within the domain and with the blessing and support of the local Spitzkoppe Community, represented by the ≠Gaingu Conservancy and the !Oe-≠Gan Traditional Authority.”

In contrast to many other sporting events of this nature, the focus for The Rock is not on profit, but on sustainable development for the local community through sport.

The headline sponsors for this year are Orano Mining Namibia and RMB Namibia, who comes on board for the first time. Other event partners include the community and the Spitzkoppe Community Campsite.

For enquiries and event detail, send a mail to [email protected]

Caption: Erich Goeieman in typical cross country style, on his way to clinch the gold in the 21-km event of last year’s The Rock.