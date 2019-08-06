Ster Kinekor movies at Maerua and the Grove from 26 August to 02 September 2019
Posted by Typesetter | Jul 26, 2019 | After Hours
One Bedroom flat for single tenant
Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge
Secure yard with one inside parking bay
Parking bay under shade netting
Walking distance from the CBD
One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall
Quiet street – G4S security
Water included, electricity excluded
Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity
Deposit: N$2600
Available from 01 August 2019
To view please contact Mrs Don Camm
Tel: 061 221925