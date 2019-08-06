N≠a Jaqna Conservancy to continue supporting children’s welfare and development of the community

The N≠a Jaqna Conservancy recently stated that they will continue to support and help develop the San community and its people despite much criticism in terms of their lack of ability to deliver benefits to the community.

The largest conservancy in the country and one of only two that are San run in a statement said that the organisation currently takes the food benefit distribution exercise very seriously.

“This month food benefit has been distributed to schools throughout the area. During times of food-insecurity and drought any form of assistance is welcome, especially for the most vulnerable, the children of the conservancy,” they added.

According to the Conservancy food supplies, including staples worth N$96,000 have been distributed to 16 schools in the area during March.

“This is the second year that the conservancy has distributed food to local schools. We understand that even the basic food supplies are hard to come by for the schools, but that the children are a priority,” they added.

The N≠a Jaqna Conservancy said that the schools are often the ones that feed the children and it is the only square meal a child might get.

“The N$6,000 worth of foodstuff each of the 16 schools received was gladly and enthusiastically received. The schools received oil, maize, soup, pasta and tinned fish. This food distribution makes a big difference in this highly impoverished area where children often depend on school food to stave off hunger,” they added.

Sarah Zungu, Chairperson of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy said,“The community decided at our Annual General Meeting that supplementing the food in schools was a priority, so here we are doing what we can. This distribution of food is a perfect example of a community helping out its most vulnerable members and providing direct benefits.”

According to Zungu the conservancy would be able to do more if they received more help from the authorities in dealing with the illegal land grabbing, fencing and grazing as this impact on the land and resources available to our community to survive on.

“We are still waiting for the Land Board to implement the High Court Judgement of 2016 and do an audit of illegal fencing, but there is not action, we are really on our own here trying to support our community,” she added.

Zungu meanhile said the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy will continue to support and help develop the community and its people.