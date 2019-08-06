Hake run and ride slated for Walvis Bay in October

The 2019 Hangana Hake Run and Ride was officially launched last week and will take place on Saturday, 5 October in Walvis Bay.

Drawing close to 1000 entries annually, this year, the event will once again consist of cycling and running events, including a marathon, half-marathon and 10km fun run, as well as a 90km road cycling race, 21km mountain bike and 5km kiddies’ race.

A total prize money of nearly N$100,000 is up for grabs with the marathon runners competing for N$4,000 as first prize. The marathon serves as an official qualifier for the renowned, Two Oceans and Comrades marathons in South Africa, whereas the 90km road cycling race is a Namibian Cycling Federation sanctioned event.

The event forms part of the annual ‘Walvisfees’ hosted at the Jan Wilken Stadium in Walvis Bay. The weekend-long festival offers live music shows, food and drink stalls, a kiddie play park and lots of family entertainment.

“Although dominated by local entries, the Hangana event draws many participants from our neighbouring countries who not only visit to take part in the event, but also use the opportunity to enjoy our country’s many unique tourist attractions,” said race organiser Francois van der Merwe.

“We even attract a few foreign runners who are keen to participate in a marathon on the African continent. The unique allure of the marathon and half-marathon is the scenic route between the coastal towns of Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, which offers the sea breeze of the Atlantic Ocean on the one side, and the sand dunes of the oldest desert in the world, the Namib Desert, on the other side,” he added.

Meanwhile Van der Merwe said the route will include the new, partially completed tar road behind the dune belt that connects Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, while the 21km mountain bike race and 10km fun run will remain the same as last year, offering participants the unique opportunity to appreciate Walvis Bay’s lagoon and wet land scenery.

Caption: The 2019 Hangana Hake Run & Ride 2019, the biggest annual coastal sporting event, was officially launched at Walvis Bay last week. Management and staff of Hangana Seafood, sponsor and host of the event, is seen here with some of the stakeholders involved with the event.