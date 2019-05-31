India donates 1,000 metric tonnes of cereal to drought-hit Namibia

The Indian government will provide Namibia with 1,000 metric tonnes of cereal comprising of rice and pearl millet to assist in drought alleviation, according to an announcement made last week.

India’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal in a statement said the people of India will stand with Namibia during this crises.

“In keeping with our close and fraternal ties, the people of India stand with the Namibian government in solidarity in this hour of need and action,” he added.

According to Agrawal as part of its deep commitment to Africa, India has been among the first respondents to natural disasters swiftly acting to provide relief to affected people and communities, including the assistance they contributed during the recent cyclone IDAI that affected several southern African countries.

In 2016 India also provided Namibia with 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to assist the nation which was going through a similar drought situation.