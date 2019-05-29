Energy lawyer’s latest book reveals how Africa’s oil and gas resources can fuel socio-economic revitalisation throughout the continent

Johannesburg – Centurion Law Group Founder and CEO NJ Ayuk has been saying for years that Africa’s oil and gas resources can fuel socioeconomic revitalization throughout the continent. Now he’s writing a book that explains how it can be done.

The book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy”, which is due for release in October 2019, will be packed with captivating, useful ideas, stories, examples and information that Africans can use to take command of their future – from new oil revenue management models and gas to power, to the deal-making techniques and behind-the-scene strategies that Ayuk has successfully employed with multinationals and African governments.

Additional topics covered in the book include the importance of including women in oil and gas leadership, monetizing petroleum resources, American investment in Africa oil and gas in the era of President Trump, local content, addressing energy security concerns, new African game-changers, and the value African countries achieve by participating in The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), among others.

“We’ve heard more than enough about the challenges facing Africa,” said Ayuk, a leading energy lawyer who also is the co-author of Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity and Executive Chairman of the Africa Energy Chamber.

“Instead of dwelling on our problems, we should be working together to reverse Africa’s Resource Curse. Don’t get me wrong. This book will not be an idealistic treatise for a better world. It will have more of a ‘stop complaining, get up and get to work’ kind of message – backed up with practical ideas for strategically harnessing Africa’s petroleum resources.”

Ayuk says that one of his main goals for writing the book is to inspire a healthy dialogue about the future of the African energy industry that is seeing new changes in Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan, Algeria, Uganda, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Gabon, South Africa, Angola, Libya, Niger, Congo, Chad, Mauritania, Tanzania and many other new players.

“I know there will be readers who disagree with my points, and I welcome that,” he said.

“We can’t make meaningful, positive changes for everyday Africans until we start discussing a way forward. The more we advocate personal responsibility, limited government, free markets, individual liberty, and an enabling environment for investment, Africa’s oil industry and Africans stand to benefit than relying on foreign aid and assistance,” he concluded.