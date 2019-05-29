Special travel incentives for Chinese credit card holders to include Namibia in their itinerary

Capitalising on the 200 million Chinese tourists who visit the rest of the world every year, needs some local support for Namibia to attract its fair share of this almost limitless market.

To promote Chinese tourism to Namibia, Standard Bank, in partnership with its majority shareholder, the Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), this week launched the I Go Namibia rewards scheme for the bank’s more than 830 million card holders in China.

I Go Namibia is a reciprocal initiative, matched by Standard Bank’s I Go China campaign enabling Standard Bank card holders to enjoy the wonderful tourist and shopping experiences in China.

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, Mr Gang Sun, Deputy Executive of ICBC’s Africa Representative office, said the two banks would like “IGO” to be a platform that multi-parties leverage to contribute to Namibian Chinese exchange. “Namibian and Chinese people are both very hospitable and by launching “I Go Namibia” we want to strengthen the established friendship between China and Namibia. We welcome more partners to join I Go Namibia,” he said.

I Go Namibia intends to leverage the growing appetite of affluent Chinese travellers to visit Namibia by offering various discounts and special offers from local vendors in the travel, hospitality and lifestyle segments.

“To qualify for these benefits at Standard Bank merchants, ICBC cardholders will be making payments with their ICBC MasterCard, VISA and or Union Pay International (UPI) cards. 80% of ICBC bank cards are UPI cards, which are welcomed as payment tender at any Standard Bank merchant,” Standard Bank Namibia stated.

Standard Bank’s Head of Card in personal and business banking, Hendrik du Plessis, said “The partnership between Standard Bank and the Industrial Commercial Bank of China has contributed to move various African countries forward.”

Head of Marketing, Communications and CSI, Magreth Mengo said “ I Go Namibia will increase the partnership and economic cooperation between China and Namibia thus improve the country, people and culture relations.”

Caption: Chief Executive of Standard Bank Namibia, Vetumbuavi Mungunda (left) welcoming the Deputy Executive of ICBC’s Africa Representative Office in South Africa, Mr Gang Sun, at the launch of the I Go Namibia travel incentive earlier this week.