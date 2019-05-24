SADC ministers review progress in the implementation of the energy, water projects

The Ministers of Energy and Water from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), met last week in Windhoek and reviewed progress in the implementation of the Energy and Water programmes and projects and discussed the Energy and Water supply status to ensure food security and development in the SADC Region.

The Ministerial Meeting was hosted by Namibia, and was attended by SADC Ministers or their representatives from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from International and Cooperating Partners, United Nations Agencies, Implementing Agencies, Development Partners, Youth Representatives and was preceded by a three-day meeting of Senior Officials responsible for the two sectors.

In his keynote address, the Co-Chairperson and Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, noted that considerable efforts have been made on energy and water programmes and projects, and urged Member States to ensure that decisions made should be aimed at changing the lives of the citizens in addressing the energy and water issues and subsequently the overall Sustainable Development Goals.

He acknowledged the progress that has been achieved so far and also outlined the challenges with security of supply in the energy and water sectors as the demand for water and energy is increasing every time with the developmental strides and also due to the ever changing climatic conditions.

The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestryand also Co-Chairperson, Alpheus Naruseb acknowledged efforts being undertaken by the region on Energy and Water infrastructure projects development which are intended to drive industrialization agenda in respective Member States and having potential to be an Industrial hub.

He said the meeting came at a difficult time where parts of the Region received below normal rainfall while some parts have been affected by the Cyclones IDAI and Kenneth, which destroyed a number of water and Energy infrastructure and cause heavy casualties in Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He further mentioned that investing in Water and Energy Infrastructure in the SADC Region does not only have positive economic benefits but also provides trade-offs and security as well as reduced poverty levels.

The SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Dr. Thembinkosi Mhlongo, called for Member State’s guidance and support in the implementation of water and energy programmes that are aimed at contributing towards the realisation of the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2015-2020 targets.

Speaking on the performance of the sectors, Dr. Mhlongo said the performance in the water sector indicates that out of the over 300 million SADC population, approximately 60% has access to safe drinking water while only 40% has access to adequate sanitation facilities.

He further said that in terms of supply and demand for electricity, the Region has installed generation capacity of 71,950 megawatts (MW), therefore, in regard to the current peak demand and generation capacity reserve margins, the Region has a deficit capacity of more than 650 MW.

In the energy sector, the deliberations focused on security of energy supply, energy infrastructure development, and progress on targets from the previous Ministerial meeting decisions.

The meeting also reviewed the regional power programmes and projects, petroleum and gas sub programmes, renewable energy and energy efficiency issues, energy sector regulatory sub programme implemented by the subsidiary organisations and the International cooperating partners supporting SADC Energy programme.

The Ministers reviewed progress on regional gas sub programme and the ongoing regional infrastructure development initiatives in support of the regional integration.

Ministers noted progress made in the amendment of the Protocol on Energy of 1996 and approved the Roadmap to finalize the review and amendment of the Protocol, and urged Member States who have not yet acceded to the Protocol to do so.

Ministers urged Member States to commit to the Regional Priority Power Projects aimed at enhancing security of energy supply and directed the Secretariat to present a comprehensive report on energy projects that are under preparation and development by regional project preparation facilities.

Ministers directed the Secretariat, assisted by Regional Energy Regulatory Association of Southern Africa (RERA), to establish appropriate structures to develop and implement regional regulatory initiatives pertaining to other energy sub-sectors namely; petroleum, gas and renewable energy under its expanded mandate.

At the meet the ministers also noted that the Secretariat in collaboration with SACREEE received support from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to undertake a project aimed to engage youth who are entrepreneurs to formulate bankable and sustainable projects.

Ministers commended the Republics of Zambia and Zimbabwe for the signing of SACREEE Inter-Governmental Memorandum of Agreement (IGMoA) which constitutes the formal founding act and status of the establishment of SACREEE by SADC Member States as a Centre of Excellence. The Ministers encouraged Member States who are still to sign the IGMoA to do so by the end of June 2019 in order to facilitate implementation of the SADC Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Strategy and Action Plan (REEESAP).

In the Water sector, the Ministers reviewed progress in the implementation of the SADC Regional Strategic Action Plan Phase (RSAP) IV, and other programmes and projects implemented by the Subsidiary organisations and the River Basin Organisations affiliated to SADC. The Ministers further reviewed progress on status of regional groundwater management programme, Regional Water fund, cross-border water supply and sanitation projects, other projects in the Water Chapter of the Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan (RIDMP), programmes of River Basin Organisations.

Furthermore, the Ministers from both energy and water sectors jointly discussed Water, Energy and Food (WEF) Nexus Programme and urged Member States to set up coordination mechanisms for Nexus initiatives in their respective countries and directed the Secretariat to fast track the development of the Nexus Framework.

Furthermore, the Ministers directed the Secretariat in collaboration with regional implementing agencies in the Energy and Water Sectors, to compile a report on gender and youth mainstreaming programmes and develop strategies and action plans, and provide regular updates on progress achieved.

Ministers encouraged Member States participating in Strategic Water Projects under implementation such as the Songwe River Basin Development, Congo Water Transfer Project, the Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project to continue to pursue the implementation of the projects in their respective territories for the benefit of the SADC citizens.

Ministers also commended efforts made by Member States for the progress made on the following river basin programmes; Cuvelai Watercourse Commission (CUVECOM); Incomati and Maputo River Basins (INCOMAPUTO); Limpopo Watercourse Commission (LIMCOM); Okavango River Basin Commission (OKACOM); Orange Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM); Zambezi River Basin Commission (ZAMCOM) Programmes.

Ministers further approved the recommendations of the regional water experts, to complement other SADC initiatives on Disaster Risk Reduction being implemented by other sectors.

Ministers noted the impacts of Cyclone IDAI and Cyclone Kenneth, which has hit some parts of the SADC region, especially the Union of Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread damage to property, and expressed solidarity with the effected Member States.

Ministers commended Namibia for its warm hospitality in successfully hosting the meeting. The next meeting of Joint Meeting of Ministers of Energy and Water will be held in May or June 2020 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania as the incoming Chairperson of SADC.