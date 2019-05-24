Electro beats from Mozambique to light up Night Under the Starts

Night Under the Stars will welcome on stage Nandele Maguni from Mozambique on 7 June, for a performance of electro beats from the fellow Southern African Development Community Country.

The event is part of the Owela Festival, which starts at 20:00 and entrance is N$20, the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Born in northern Mozambique and raised in the capital, Maputo, the producer combines Makonde rhythms with trap, dubstep and psychedelic hip-hop beats to produce his sound. Maguni said he started in the 90s freestyling as a drummer to the sounds of hip-hop and rock groups, which developed over time and drove him towards developing his own style and identity as a producer.

“I believe that I can do the unimaginable and communicate with the audience through my music for us to embark on a journey and converse with other planets in our solar system,” he added.

Maguni was exposed to the international sounds of Marvin Gaye, Fela Kuti and Kanda Bongo Man, amongst the development of his country’s broadcasting industry, which inspired him to incorporate traditional sounds.

“I recently visited my village of origin in northern Mozambique, which had me embracing the style of Makonde and combine it with electronic sounds, the African drum beats and Latin influences to create my debut album, Likumbi,” he highlighted.

He has experience in performing at festivals across SADC and frequently collaborating with fellow musicians, Maguni is also well establish as one of the most innovative beat makers and producers.

He has written music for contemporary dance ensembles and films, and is a member of numerous band projects spearheaded for arts and culture development in southern Africa.