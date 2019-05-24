Much action at RFS Winter Classic as upcoming contenders tried to upset the champions

Ladies 2-a-side beach volleyball aces, Rosie Hennes and Almut Hoffmann continued their winning streak over the weekend, to become the champions at the Retirement Fund Solutions Winter Classic at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.

Not to be outdone, and also continuing a winning streak, Stefanus Kangandjera and Bernhard Schurz, dropped only two sets from the pool play-offs to the finals, to become the men’s champions.

The Retirement Fund Solutions Winter Classic was the third of seven tournaments in the Timeout Beach Series 2019. The fourth stop is the Clausthaler King of the Court tournament in July, also at the DTS Beach Arena.

For Sunday’s tournament, more than 100 players participated in four categories but the real action was in the 2-a-side Men’s and 2-a-side Ladies categories.

In the 2-a-side Ladies, Rosi Hennes and Almut Hoffmann won all four games, dropping only one set to take the title. The powerful twosome beat Hannah Reusch and Kudzai Chiguta in the final.

The 2-a-side Men’s final was played late in the afternoon against a setting sun. From the first pool matches, Kangandjera and Schurz showed their dominance, eventually coming up against Tony Oraapeleng and Nonofo Motswetla.

In the finals, Oraapeleng and Motswetla surprised everybody in the first set by gaining a two point lead and then winning the set. Kangandjera and Schurz as the more experienced team, eventually turned the tide, clawing back lost ground and winning the title.