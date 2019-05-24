AfriTin Mining commences commissioning of processing plant at Uis

AfriTin Mining Limited’s commissioning of the processing plant at Uis has now commenced and is being conducted in a phased manner, starting with the testing of mechanical installations and progressing to continuous ore beneficiation.

In a statement released this week, AfriTin said that the plant consists of two main parts: a 4-stage crushing circuit and a 3-stage concentrating circuit. The C4 stage of commissioning, which involves passing ore material through the circuit, is scheduled for end of May 2019 for the crushing circuit and end of June 2019 for the concentrating circuit.

“During the commissioning, the plant will produce initial tin concentrate; however, hot commissioning and continuous plant operations will likely commence in July 2019. This represents a slight deviation from previous guidance by the Company stating that commercial tin concentrate production will commence in Q2 2019. The is due to longer than expected lead times in the procurement of equipment, material and construction services,” the company said.

According to the statement, commissioning will be followed by a production ramp up spanning four months with the goal of achieving design capacity before the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We have been looking forward to this exciting phase of the project since breaking first ground at the end of 2018. While there is work to be done to achieve steady state production, the significant step of commencing production and first concentrate is a momentous milestone for the company,” AfriTin CEO Anthony Viljoen stated.