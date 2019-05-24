Carte Blanche’s Govender zooms in on corruption – local media urged to be authentic at all times

The Capricorn Group hosted two sessions with Carte Blanche’s Devi Sankaree Govender on the topic of Good Governance and the investigation of corruption, last week in Windhoek.

As an award-winning investigative television journalist, Govender spent the day in Windhoek and shared with members of the public at the Group’s signature Inspire event as well as with the local media, the inner workings of how fraud is investigated for Carte Blanche.

The topic of good governance was featured at the Inspire event in hope to stir up conversations around holding ourselves, our companies and our country accountable as we strive for a better society.

The event brought together stakeholders from diverse sectors, providing them with an opportunity to be exposed to this talented journalist.

In the media workshop with members of the Namibia Editors Forum, Govender stressed the importance of being authentic at all times with fellow journalists.

“Your viewers, listeners and readers are well informed, and they can spot an inauthentic report or intention a mile away. So, stay true to your values and your reporting,” Govender said at the media event which was co-hosted by Bank Windhoek.

From humble beginnings, Devi was persistent in pursuing her dream of working for the longest running investigative television show in the southern hemisphere. After spending 26 years in the media, Govender is a firm believer that truth does bring change and that all citizens have a shared responsibility in speaking out against wrongdoing.

Capricorn Group has always believed in holding up the banner for responsible corporate citizenship and has, therefore, found it prudent to host sessions with reputable thought leaders such as Devi, to encourage and enlighten stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Capricon Group and its subsidiaries are committed to the principles of sound corporate governance which are characterised by discipline, transparency, accountability and responsibility. The Group advocates the fight against corruption, which is one of the biggest threats that societies face today.

Caption: Capricorn Group CEO, Thinus Prinsloo, Devi Sankaree Govender and Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans prior to the Inspire event.