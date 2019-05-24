Local-based Warriors open COSAFA Cup quest with win over beat Mozambique

NFA – Two second half goals from Joslyn Kamatuka and Absalom Iimbondi gave the Brave Warriors a 2-1 win over Mozambique in the opening Group B game at the Cosafa cup on Sunday in Durban.

The two sides, having played each other so many times recently, met in the opening game of Group B and it was Mozambique that had the upper hand in the opening 10 minutes.

Joslyn Kamatuka led the line for Namibia, who gave debuts to Aubrey Amseb and Wesley Katjiteo. Loydt Kazapua captained the side and started in goal for Namibia while Charles Hambira and Vitapo Ngaruka renewed their central pairing.

The Warriors registered two shots on target from Katjiteo and Marcel Papama in the first half and after the break Iimbondi raced down the right and crossed into the face of goal and Kamatuka taped home to make it 1-0 on 69 minutes.

Mozambique however replied well and they got their goal through a well taken freekick by substitute Witi who let fly and left Kazapua with no chance to make it 1-1 on 78 minutes.

Iimbondi scored the winner on 82 minutes as he received the ball on the far left, turned and unleashed a cracking shot into the top left corner.

Namibia held on to the win and Iimbondi won the Man of the Match award for his assist and goal.

Llyewen Stanley and McCartney Naweseb also made their international debut, coming on for Amseb and Dynamo Fredericks.

Namibia will now play Malawi on Tuesday, 17h30 at the King Zelitwini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban in their second Group B game.