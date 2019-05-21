Welwitschias to face the Leopards this weekend

The Windhoek Draught Welwitschias this weekend will play their 5th match in the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge against the Leopards on Saturday at the Hage Geingob Stadium. The kick off is scheduled for 16h00.

Both teams have been finding it tough in the competition as they have suffered losses in all their four matches and currently occupy the bottom two slots of the northern region log table.

The Leopards currently on number 7 on the table have 6 points, while Namibia which sits at the bottom has not yet amass any points.

According to Namibia Rugby in a statement, no Nations Cup players are available for Saturday’s match against the Leopards.

The National team coach and club coaches led by Johan Diergaardt have compiled a squad made up of talented club players who will not only play this coming Saturday but the remaining SuperSport Challenge matches as well, the statement added.

According to Namibia Rugby a curtain raiser prior to the above-mentioned match has been scheduled for 12h00 which will see NUST play Grootfontein Rugby Club.