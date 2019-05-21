Retrenched Breweries computers start new computer lab at Erkki Tauya Junior Secondary

An employee of Namibia Breweries Ltd, Shali Tauya, grabbed the opportunity when his employer retrenched a number of computers, to buy eight out of his own pocket and then donate the computers to schools in the Omusati region.

Erkki Tauya Junior Secondary School, Okatseidhi Primary School and the Nakayale ELCIN church were the beneficiaries of Shali’s noble gesture.

Erkki Tauya Junior Secondary’s principal, Ndamona Sheehama, said they find it challenging to meet the fundamental needs of the learners and that some learners have to walk about 5 km to school every day.

Shali realised the need for learners to be computer literate regardless of their shortcomings. In appreciation of the selfless gesture, the school named their new computer laboratory the Shali Tauya computer lab.

Principal Sheehama said “This is the least we could do to show our gratitude to Shali for this noble and very meaningful gesture which will go a very long way in the lives of these learners. The donation has made our teaching and learning, as well the school administration work easier.”

Encouraged by his gesture, a colleague followed his example, buying two more computers and donating these to Okatseidhi Primary School, and Nakayale ELCIN church.

Afterwards Shali commented “I know that my donation will make a significant difference in the daily lives of both the students and staff members. Working for an organization that is passionate about making a difference in the society in which it operates, contributes significantly to my purpose to do the same.”