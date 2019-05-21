Long term insurer settles in Omusati capital to bring its services closer to its clients

Sanlam has just upgraded it Outapi office from a small client service point to a fully-fledged office on par with all other Sanlam offices in the country. The new office serves the residents of Outapi and the Omusati Region.

Speaking at the official launch, the Sanlam Group Chief Executive, Tertius Stears, said Sanlam has to go where its clients are to ensure that they have full, convenient access to all the insurer’s services. This philosophy also applies to other regions where Sanlam is growing its footprint and Stears said more offices will be opened over the next two months.

Pointing out that both their existing and their prospective clients can now conduct all their insurance business in their home town, Stears said there is no longer any need for Outapi residents to travel to Oshakati or Ondangwa. Everything can now be done in Outapi from such basic issues like enquiries to more advanced administration like submitting claims, changing beneficiary information, or taking out new policies.

“The team at the Outapi office is equipped with all the necessary tools and skills to carry out their duties and they will ensure that no client leaves the office unhappy,” said Stears.

Welcoming the investment in the administrative capital of Omusati, the Governor, Hon Erginus Enjala reiterated that the people of Outapi no longer need to travel long distances for Sanlam services as these have now been brought right to their door step.

The Governor encouraged the Outapi community to use the opportunity to invest and plan their financial future. He also called on the insurer to contribute to financial education and to help relieve other pressing challenges in particular the impact of the drought.

Caption: Sanlam’s Group Chief Executive, Tertius Stears (left) and the Omusati Governor, Hon Erginus Enjala, opening the doors to the life insurer’s new office in Outapi.