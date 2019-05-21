Ministry receives sanitary pads worth N$134,000 – Atlantic Catering Solutions heeds government’s call

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, this week received 10,800 sanitary pads, worth N$134, 000 intended for schools in Omaheke region from Atlantic Catering Solutions.

The donation comes at the right time, as Namibia joins the rest of the world in observing Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May said the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Deputy Minister, Ester Nghipondoka.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is held with the aim of creating a world in which every woman and girl can manage her menstruation in a hygienic way, in privacy and with dignity.

“This is done through a month-long campaign coordinated by the Ministry of Health and Social Services in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, under the umbrella of the National School Health Task Force,” she added.

The campaign will run under the theme “It’s time for action”, and Nghipondoka said the aspect of support is central to the month-long campaign activities and the donation coincides with efforts towards menstrual hygiene in schools and the girl child.

According to her, private entities have heeded the call by government at large- to “Act Now!” in order to ensure that girls in the Omaheke region do not miss school because they do not have sanitary pads when they are on their periods.

Atlantic Catering Solutions donation through their Company’s Community Trust is primarily as a result or in response to the appeal made by the Minister of Education Arts and Culture to supply young school girls with sanitary pads.

“Young girls tend to be absent from school due to the fact that they feel embarrassed because they do not have proper sanitation. This embarrassment and feeling of insecurity could be one of the reasons why many of our girls end up dropping out of school. To avoid this, some learners resort to using harmful materials to see themselves through that time of the month,” she said.

According to her supporting the children contributes to academic progression, and in the long run, contributes to national and sustainable development and prosperity of our future leaders.

Meanwhile the donation is set to further help with the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals (4 and 5), and all other thematic areas inter-linked to this.

Caption: (L-R) Sanet Steenkamp, Executive Director, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Nenad Tomic from UNICEF, Ester Anna Nghipondoka, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Cedrick Kamwi, Shareholder of Atlantic Catering Solutions, Anne Shilengudwa, Trustee of Atlantic Catering Solutions Community Trust and John Nquakapita, Shareholder of Atlantic Catering Solutions. (Photo: MoEAC)