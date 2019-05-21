Drought relief initiative gets timely boost from local bank

In support of the Dare to Care Initiative, Bank Windhoek donated N$500,000, bringing the fund total to N$5.45 million, which is halfway to the N$10 million target.

As a partner of the agricultural community, Bank Windhoek is aware of the difficulties faced by farmers at this time, said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

“As a local bank, it is our duty to assist Namibians affected by the adverse conditions brought on by the drought. With our humble contribution, we hope to assist farmers prepare their animals for market and try to save their core breeding herd for when the rain returns,” she added.

Hans called on the local business community and private individuals to assist wherever they can to mitigate the effects of the drought.

“I encourage other businesses and individuals to assist Namibian farmers in whichever way possible. Farmers are essential for our country’s food security. By assisting, you are contributing to Namibia’s economic future,” she said.

Caption: Pictured from left to right, is Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee; Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers Union’s (NECFU) Executive Director, Daniel Mahua; Namibia Agricultural Union’s (NAU) Executive Manager, Roelie Venter and Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.