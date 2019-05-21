Namibia, Russia to further promote economic growth, social development through commission

Namibia will host the 8th Session of the Namibia-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation from 22 to 23 May in Windhoek.

The session will be co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minster of the Russian Federation and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi in a statement said the session follows the agreement between Namibia and Russia on the establishment of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which was signed on 18 July 2005.

“The primary mandate of the commission will be to review all bilateral cooperation, in order to actively promote economic growth and social development for the two countries and peoples,” she added.

The two sides are expected to sign some MoUs at the end of the two-day deliberations, and also decide on the dates for the next session of the commission, Ashipala-Musavyi said.

Currently Namibia-Russia bilateral relations include sectoral areas such as; energy, trade and investment, technical assistance, mining, agriculture, transport, education and training, scientific cooperation, tourism, youth and sport, art and culture, health, and legal matters.