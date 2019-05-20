Hobas Lodge to re-open in June

After flash floods forced the closure of Namibia Wildlife Resorts’, Hobas Lodge in early February, the Acting Managing Director of the Resorts, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said the establishment will be re-opened on 1 June.

Ngwangwama in a statement this week said they have been working tirelessly as a team to have the lodge ready for the hiking season which started a few weeks ago.

“Knowing that the Fish river canyon hike is one of the most popular hikes in the world, we ensured that the accommodation facilities be returned to the high standard they were in before the flash floods. I would, therefore, like assure our valuable guests that the lodge will be ready to welcome them in the coming week,” Ngwangwama said.

In regard to the concerns regarding the availability of water within the Fish river canyon, Ngwangwama said they have decided to be proactive by introducing measures to supply water at the 20 – 35 km entrance from /Ai-/Ais and the cut of at 40km from Sulphur Springs.

“We are thankful to Namibia Breweries Limited, which has committed to assisting us by providing equipment such as tanks and portable water containers” added Ngwangwama.

The Lodge is located in the /Ai-/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, near Fish River Canyon, one of the largest canyons in the world and the main attraction in Southern Namibia. It sits at the start of the 90 km long Fish River Canyon Hiking Trail, ranked one of the best hiking trails in Southern Africa.