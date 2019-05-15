Face2Heart looking for 20 creative vloggers

An international initiative, Face2Heart, is looking for 20 young vloggers to take part in a life-changing travel experience to unusual destinations across the world.

Face2Heart is a vlogging campaign which takes young people to some of the most remote places on earth to report on EU development projects that are changing people’s lives for the better.

The competition is open to the public until 27 May and will then be followed by a shortlist of 40 entries. Public voting and a final jury selection to be announced at the end of May.

Applicants have to demonstrate adventurous spirit, natural talent for telling stories and a flair for video-making and participants have to be between the ages of 22 to 35.

Face2Heart will pair a local vlogger, from one of the 28 European Union Member States with a European vlogger to discover communities beyond faces and reveal compelling stories to the world.

This initiative is inspired by transformative EU actions, which fosters for cultural exchanges and human connection.

Each pair will travel for a month in one of the destination countries looking for stories of positive change that are often unreported.

On social media alone, this first campaign reached approximately 30,000,000 people and stimulated around 5,000,000 engagements.