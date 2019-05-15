Four RoRos carrying 350 vehicles expected at Walvis Bay port this month

The Port of Walvis Bay will be receiving 4 Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ships in the month of May, discharging over 350 vehicles destined for the Zambian, Zimbabwean, Botswana and local markets during their various intervals.

The Namibia Ports Authority announced that the first vessel called Eternal Ace, is expected to make its call on 20 May at around 12h00 and the last one (Prime Ace) is expected to be at the Port’s quayside on 31 May from Ghana heading to the Durban Port in South Africa.

Roll-on/roll-off ships are vessels designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, trailers, and railroad cars, which are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels or using a platform vehicle, such as a self-propelled modular transporter.

The Namibian Ports Authority has since January 2019 to date received 12 RoRo vessels.