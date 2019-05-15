Fledgling, accomplished athletes to grace Windhoek for annual regional sport awards

Fledgling and accomplished athletes from across nine Southern African countries are set to battle for honours in the fourth edition of the Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA 2019) following the unveiling of nominees.

The voting process of the awards hosted by African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, begin ahead of the grand ceremony scheduled to take place in Windhoek, Namibia on 25 May.

The nation will be represented by two nominees namely Limba Mupetami (journalist) and Ananias Shikongo (Paralympian), who represented the country at the regional level this year.

This year’s event, which will be celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Innovation”, is expected to attract about 250 invited guests and dignitaries, including ministers of sport from all ten Region 5 member countries, legends and sports celebrities from across the region.

Confirming the final list of the top three nominees per category, the CEO of the African Union Sports Council Region 5, Stanley Mutoya confirmed that the voting process was complete and the top three deserving athletes per category are now in the public domain.

Nine of the 10 member countries who entered the winners of their national sports awards as nominees for RASA 2019 include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The full list is as follows:

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kennedy Luchembe, Athletics , Zambia

Blessing Kamanga, Chess, Malawi

Ryan Gwidzima, Squash, Zimbabwe

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Moneyi Chingaipe, Athetics, Malawi

Lorryn Ashley Bass, Rowing, Zimbabwe

Manqabang Tsibela, Athletics, Lesotho

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Isaac Makwala, Athletics, Botswana

Wilfred Mashaya, Martial Arts (Kubudo), Zimbabwe

Chad Le Clos, Swimming, South Africa

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Anisha Basheel, Boxing, Malawi

Caster Semenya, Athletics, South Africa

Lerato Sechele, Athletics, Lesotho

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

Ndodanzi Jonathan Ntutu, Athletics T12, South Africa

Celestino Elias Antonio, Football, Angola

Ananias Shikongo, Athletics T11, Namibia

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY

Margaret Bangajena, Wheelchair racing, Zimbabwe

Monica Munga, Athletics, Zambia

Anrune Liebenberg, Athletics T47, South Africa

SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Botswana 4 x 400 meters Men Relay, Athletics, Botswana

Banyana Banyana, Football, South Africa

Netball , Netball, Malawi

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gilbert Nyamutsamba, Rugby Sevens, Zimbabwe

Samuel Sepeng, Athletics, South Africa

Christina Mkwanda-Msinji, Netball, Malawi

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Tinashe Tirivavi, The Mirror, Zimbabwe

Motshidisi Mohono, South Africa

Limba Mupetami, Namibian Sun, Namibia

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR