Fledgling, accomplished athletes to grace Windhoek for annual regional sport awards
Fledgling and accomplished athletes from across nine Southern African countries are set to battle for honours in the fourth edition of the Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA 2019) following the unveiling of nominees.
The voting process of the awards hosted by African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, begin ahead of the grand ceremony scheduled to take place in Windhoek, Namibia on 25 May.
The nation will be represented by two nominees namely Limba Mupetami (journalist) and Ananias Shikongo (Paralympian), who represented the country at the regional level this year.
This year’s event, which will be celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Innovation”, is expected to attract about 250 invited guests and dignitaries, including ministers of sport from all ten Region 5 member countries, legends and sports celebrities from across the region.
Confirming the final list of the top three nominees per category, the CEO of the African Union Sports Council Region 5, Stanley Mutoya confirmed that the voting process was complete and the top three deserving athletes per category are now in the public domain.
Nine of the 10 member countries who entered the winners of their national sports awards as nominees for RASA 2019 include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The full list is as follows:
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kennedy Luchembe, Athletics , Zambia
Blessing Kamanga, Chess, Malawi
Ryan Gwidzima, Squash, Zimbabwe
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Moneyi Chingaipe, Athetics, Malawi
Lorryn Ashley Bass, Rowing, Zimbabwe
Manqabang Tsibela, Athletics, Lesotho
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Isaac Makwala, Athletics, Botswana
Wilfred Mashaya, Martial Arts (Kubudo), Zimbabwe
Chad Le Clos, Swimming, South Africa
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Anisha Basheel, Boxing, Malawi
Caster Semenya, Athletics, South Africa
Lerato Sechele, Athletics, Lesotho
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY
Ndodanzi Jonathan Ntutu, Athletics T12, South Africa
Celestino Elias Antonio, Football, Angola
Ananias Shikongo, Athletics T11, Namibia
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY
Margaret Bangajena, Wheelchair racing, Zimbabwe
Monica Munga, Athletics, Zambia
Anrune Liebenberg, Athletics T47, South Africa
SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Botswana 4 x 400 meters Men Relay, Athletics, Botswana
Banyana Banyana, Football, South Africa
Netball , Netball, Malawi
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gilbert Nyamutsamba, Rugby Sevens, Zimbabwe
Samuel Sepeng, Athletics, South Africa
Christina Mkwanda-Msinji, Netball, Malawi
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Tinashe Tirivavi, The Mirror, Zimbabwe
Motshidisi Mohono, South Africa
Limba Mupetami, Namibian Sun, Namibia
SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
Wilfred Mashaya, Martial Arts (Kubudo), Zimbabwe
Anisha Basheel, Boxing, Malawi
Caster Semenya, Athletics, South Africa