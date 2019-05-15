T20 Cricket squad to tour Uganda in ICC World Cup Africa finals

The senior men’s cricket team will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup Africa regional finals from 19 to 24 May.

Teams to battle it out in the tourney are Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, and Uganda

The squad will be lead by Gerhard Erasmus and vice-captain Jan Frylinck, said Cricket Namibia in a statement this week.

According to the Cricket body the team will be coached by Pierre de Bruyn and assisted by Albie Morkel and Dee Thakur is the manager.

The full Namibia squad selected is as follows: Stephen Baard, Danie Van Schoor, Jan de Villiers, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Zhivago Groenewald, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Johannes Smit, Christoffel Viljoen, Karl Birkenstock and Helao Ya France.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s best two teams advance to the ICC men’s T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in the UAE, the final step before the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.