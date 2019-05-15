Coastal mathematics challenge to enhance learners problem solving skills

Grade 8 to 10 learners from the Swakopmund Secondary and the Walvis Bay Secondary school clusters will compete in the Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge

The first round commence in the second school term, while the provisional date for the Bank Windhoek Coastal Maths Challenge will take place on Thursday, 11 July from 14:30 until 17:30.

The challenge consists of two rounds. The first round comprises a multiple-choice paper, written at the participating schools who are required to select as many learners as they wish. The second round includes 36 learners, 12 from each of the grade 8’s, 9’s and 10’s, selected from the Walvis Bay and the Swakopmund cluster schools.

The competing learners then battle it out in three papers: an individual Speed Test, Multiple Choice Test and a Team Test. Teachers are involved as supervisors and markers.

“Problem solving and investigations are vehicles for developing logical thinking. They can provide learners with a context for learning mathematical knowledge; they enhance transfer of skills to unfamiliar situations and can lead to an appreciation for the power and beauty of mathematics and a greater enjoyment of the subject,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

The Mathematics Support and Enrichment Programme for Secondary School Learners, run by Orison Educational Services, made provision for mathematics problem solving activities since 2011.

Since inception approximately 1000 learners have taken part in the first round every year. The Walvis Bay cluster won the competition in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The Swakopmund cluster won the competition in 2016 and 2017. Private School Swakopmund attained the trophy for the Best Performing School in 2017 and 2018.