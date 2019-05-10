Three short films by female producers to premiere at National Theatre

The Namibia Film Commission, together with three female producers and directors will premiere three short films on Thursday 16 May at the National Theatre of Namibia. Doors will open at 20:00 hrs. and tickets are available at Events Today for N$60.

This film launch is celebrating and giving recognition to the immense contribution and role of women to the film industry and the Namibian entertainment industry as a whole.

The three films, ‘Encore’, ‘Iitandu’ and ‘Wind on Your Skin’ all share stories that not only open up public discourse on issues faced by women, but also aim to entertain purely for the entertainment value.

‘Encore’, a film by Senga Brockerhoff, tells the story of a dancer who finds herself lost in an old theatre where she meets a carpenter who shows her something which turns her reality upside down. Another short film directed by Lavinia Kapewasha is a film set in post-apocalyptic Namibia, called ‘Iitandu’ (Pieces) which is about a young female traditional healer who desperately seeks to escape the southern area of Namibia to avoid a deadly virus, despite her current surroundings and the danger posed by others.

‘The Wind on Your Skin’, is the third episode of a scripted drama web series, written and produced by Naomi Beukes and directed by Jana von Hase from Moodpixel Namibia. The episode focuses on the pressing issue of gender violence in Namibia, which tragically often leads to the brutal murder of girls and women. This moving drama explores how a community is shaken, when a young woman from a small town LGBT community is killed because of who she loves, and how these kind of hateful acts can spark a wave of resistance.

The Film Commission said it is proud to celebrate the women that have dedicated their lives and careers to telling unique, authentic stories, adding that storytellers have long turned to film to highlight and celebrate African narratives, and thanks in part to the rise of streaming, many of these films are more accessible to audiences than ever before.

“Developing the film fraternity remains our core function as an entity, and ensuring that we emancipate women in this male dominated industry is even closer to our values. Women for the longest time were pushed to roles in front of the camera and not as content creators. However there has been a shift around the world. Films that explore the beauty of African identity are gaining popularity and global recognition, and women filmmakers from Africa are leading the way. We are seeing more and more women taking on leading roles in producing content and changing the narrative of many a film, from stories told with patriarchal angles to more inclusive stories. ,” the Film Commission said.