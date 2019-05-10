Clausthaler promotional competition wins funding for Hope Village’s orphans

A fun competition hosted by the Auas Valley Shopping Mall to promote a new product, turned out to be so popular that sixteen corporate teams entered. This week, the mall’s owner, Agra Ltd donated a substantial amount from the proceeds to Hope Village where abandoned, orphaned and vulnerable children find a loving and caring shelter.

At the end of March, Auas Valley organised a tournament for the new Clausthaler alcohol-free beer that has taken the world by storm. Clausthaler is marketed as having less than 0.5% alcohol but still with the great taste of an original beer.

This competition drew lots of attention among corporates with Indongo Toyota finally emerging as the winners. They were followed by Harley Davidson while Hartlief entered the best-dressed team.

The competition proceeds enabled Agra to contribute N$10,000 to the Hope Village’s charity work.

“While our walls and love give comfort and assurance to the children under our care, your donation goes a long way in ensuring these children go to sleep on a full stomach and play with enthusiasm from the energy of a meal you provided. They will attend school with happy faces, clean uniforms and play with tinkling hearts. It is greatly appreciated,” said Marietjie de Klerk, Founder of the Hope Village.

“In the [Hope Village] their basic needs for food, protection and accommodation are met but also their needs for love, affection, and security. We endeavour to help each child reach his or her full potential educationally, psychologically, emotionally and physically. We give them an opportunity to go to school, to do sport, to do arts and crafts. In this way, we want to help them to grow up and become productive members of society,” said de Klerk.

Caption: Coenie Potgieter, Tiaan Nel and Bianca Basson, all from Agra, presenting Marietjie de Klerk with a large donation for the Hope Village. The money was raised through a promotional competition hosted by the Auas Valley Shopping Mall.